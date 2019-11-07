Cressler, Fredna Parker passed away peacefully on Oct. 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Vernon Cressler, loving mother of Chris (Lynn) Cressler, cherished grandmother of James and Carly Cressler, dear aunt, cousin, and friend to many.
Born June 4, 1928 in Fort Worth, Texas, Freddi became a WG resident when her family moved when she was young. She attended Bristol Elementary and graduated from WGHS in 1946 and then Mizzou in 1950.
She began singing on the radio at age 12 and went on to have a successful career as a professional singer. She was a member of the Hormel Girls touring musical show in the 50’s and also toured with many Big Band Era acts. After getting married to Vern, who played the trumpet, the couple settled down in Webster and started a family.
Freddi continued her singing career which included musical jingles for local companies and their TV & radio commercials. Community Federal Savings & Loan, Feld Chevrolet, & Central Hardware were 3 of her popular commercials. Later she worked in travel, clothing and Webster Records.
Freddi had a huge outgoing personality and never met a person she couldn’t talk and laugh with. She loved to sing and travel, and always looked stylish. She loved her son and grandchildren more than anything and always spoiled them with cookies!
A special thanks to the caregivers at Bethesda Hawthorne Place and Dilworth. A private memorial will be held at Jefferson Barracks.