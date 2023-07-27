Uthoff, Frederick William, July 16, 1952 — July 13, 2023.
Frederick William Uthoff, age 70, of Kirkwood, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2023.
Fred grew up in Webster Groves, and graduated from Webster High School in 1970.
Fred was a journeyman carpenter and member of the Local 1739 carpenters Union.
Fred retired in 2008, whereupon he took a full time position as neighborhood watchdog.
Fred loved his home in Kirkwood and his wonderful neighbors. Fred enjoyed good company, classic rock and Busch beer. You could often find him in his favorite chair, eating ice cream and watching CSI.
We are comforted in knowing Fred is at peace with his beloved parents, Augie and Mary Sue, and older brother Stephen. Fred is survived by his sister Karan and “Dale” Rice of Kansas; as well as nieces Molly, Laura, and Lisa; and nephew, Bryan.
Fred will be remembered as a talented carpenter, loyal friend and Brother.
His presence will be deeply missed. A celebration of life will be held at Fred’s home in Kirkwood on Sunday, Aug. 13, at 2 p.m.