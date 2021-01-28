Luth, Frederick J., fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at the age of 92. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 64 years, Lois M. Luth and son-in-law Timothy Thornton. He was a dear father to Carol (Keith Schuette) Viamontes, Terry Thornton, Peggy Cooper and John (Diane) Luth; dear grandfather to George (Stacy) Viamontes, Patrick (Emily) Thornton, Michelle Cooper, Katie (Brenden) Bruss, Meaghan (Bryan) Rogers, Erin Luth and Jack (Micaela Lonigro) Luth; dear great-grandfather to George, Grace and Carver; dear brother-in-law to Dr. Charles Stuever, DDS; dear uncle, cousin, and friend to many.
A graduate of St. Louis University High and St. Louis University, Fred was an accountant and a devoted member of St. Michael the Archangel Parish for almost 70 years. Many people in Fred’s extended family considered him a bedrock, but he humbly thought of himself as someone who did what needed to be done. His family will miss getting his personalized birthday and holiday cards.
In his leisure time, he bowled as part of a team and golfed. Fred and Lois were fiercely competitive bridge players and worked on the newspaper puzzle page together every day, a tradition he continued after her death. Fred was unusual among his peers for becoming computer proficient and using his PC every day.
Services: private funeral Mass was held at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Lutheran Senior Services, St. Michael the Archangel Church, or the Saint Vincent de Paul Society. Arrangements by Kriegshauser Brothers.