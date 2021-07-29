Roever, Frederick H. Jr. died Monday, July 26, 2021. He was the beloved husband of Dee Roever (nee James) for 57 years; loving father of Sally (Jason Grubb) Roever and the late Douglas Roever; cherished grandfather of Ryan and Lucas Grubb; dear brother of Anne Roever and Julie Benningfield; dear brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to many.
Fred applied his love of writing, photography and design to a lifelong career in print marketing, working for several companies before starting his own business, PCI Communications. His creativity, dedication and meticulous attention to detail earned him the admiration of his clients and colleagues.
Fred’s inquisitive mind was most notable in his everyday conversations with the people around him. A conversationalist at heart, his favorite challenge in life was to learn a person’s life history within five minutes, and his curiosity about people was well-loved by everyone who knew him.
Fred was a Marine Corps veteran and a founding member of the Kirkwood School District Foundation.
Visitation at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, Friday, July 30, 4-8 p.m. Interment private. Memorial contributions preferred to the Peregrine Society of St. Louis or Visiting Nurse Association of St. Louis. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.