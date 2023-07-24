With its community-friendly atmosphere and focus on personal service, Freddie’s Market has become something of a landmark in Webster Groves.
It all started in 1928 when Alfred Bononi Sr. came over from Italy. He and his brother purchased a farm and grocery store. Eventually the brothers made a deal and Alfred Sr. got the grocery store. In 1948, following in his father’s footsteps, Alfred Jr. (Freddie) bought a neighborhood grocery store in St. Louis. Twenty years later, he expanded Freddie’s Market to its present location at Big Bend and Rock Hill Road. Now Freddie’s is in the capable hands of a third generation, Larry and Cathy Bononi, both graduates of Webster Groves High School, ‘72 and ‘73.
Today, you’ll find their son Brian and his family continuing the tradition and working around the store, helping prepare and package products, bringing new ideas and making sure Pepa still makes a great sandwich!
Freddie’s stocks USDA Choice aged, hand-cut meats, grass-fed beef, fresh seafood, natural chicken and pork, honey-glazed boneless baked hams and Amish turkeys. All of which can be prepared for customers in Freddie’s ovens or smoker.
Freddie’s also offers ready-to-eat salads and burgers and a bakery department with the best gooey butter cake around. There’s also a selection of local dairy and coffee products, fresh-baked breads and bagels, and homemade pumpkin bread in the fall.
“As trends have changed, Freddie’s has grown to offer more ready-to-eat options to help save time for customers,” said Larry Bononi. “Customers love the ease of shopping a small format store. You can run in and grab the ketchup you ran out of, and the burger is still going to be hot when you get home.
“Our staff is an extension of our family,” Bononi continued. “All of them bring care and ownership to their departments. Without them, none of this is possible.”
9052 Big Bend Blvd. • Webster Groves • 314-968-1914