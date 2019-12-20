Skirvin, Freda Estelle (Smith), age 93, passed away on Dec. 8, 2019. Born on Nov. 14, 1926 in Albany, Kentucky, Freda went on to become a world-traveler, gracious hostess, beloved elementary school principal and loyal friend and active correspondent to dozens of family members, friends and colleagues.
Freda was educated at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana, where she earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree in education and met her husband of 41 years, Kenneth (Kenny) Wayne Skirvin, a WWII veteran.
After graduation, and as a result of her husband’s work overseas with the State Department, Freda and her family lived in Cairo, Egypt, Tripoli, Libya and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Freda began her career as a reading teacher, though her talents quickly propelled her on to become an elementary school principal, both at the Escola Americana in Brazil and then at Bucknell Elementary in Alexandria, Virginia. In retirement, Freda and Kenny lived in Williamsburg, Virginia, where Freda worked at Schmidt’s Florist and delivered Meals on Wheels.
In her mid-80’s, Freda moved to Pacific Place in Webster Groves, Missouri, where she led a rich, fulfilling life, making many new friends. She also became an avid Cardinals fan, staying up well past midnight if her team went into extra innings.
Freda is survived by her daughter, Linda Smith and husband, David of St. Louis; son David Skirvin and wife, Debbie of Gwynn, Virginia; grandchildren Ryan, Lauren, Kenneth, Carmen and Daniel; and great-grandchildren Everlee, Hogan, Reverie, Lazarus, Audrey, Adrian and Benjamin. Freda’s large and extended family includes dozens of aunts, uncles, first and second cousins, nieces and nephews whose lives she touched with love, warmth, and humor. Freda brightened the lives of all she met and she will be greatly missed.
Thank you to Manor Grove for your loving care over the last two years, and to Kindred Hospice for your wise counsel and support.
Services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a yet to be determined date, when Freda will be reunited with her beloved husband, Kenny.
Charitable donations may be sent to Reach Out & Read, inspiring a daily routine of reading for healthy childhood development.