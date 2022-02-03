Muehlenbeck, Fred William III, passed away peacefully at Big Bend Woods on Thursday, Jan. 20. He was preceded in death by his parents, Patricia and Fred, Jr.; and beloved brother John.
Born in St. Louis, he was a longtime resident of Webster Groves and then Kirkwood. After attending SSD Park School and then Litzinger School, he worked for several years at WAC and retired after 25+ years at Lafayette Industries.
He is survived by his siblings, Susan (John) Bauer, Sandy Dietrich, (Colleen) Muehlenbeck, Sharon (Brian) Backer, and Michael (Sandi) Muehlenbeck; 10 nieces and nephews; and six great-nieces and nephews.
Fred was the center of our family and the next time you hear thunder, don’t worry — it’s just Fred bowling. He is reunited with his parents and brother in heaven, GameBoy in one hand, and fishing pole in the other.
Burial will be private with a memorial pending.