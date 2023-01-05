Ruegg, Fred W., Jr. Born May 11, 1920, to Emma “Maus” and Fred W. Ruegg, Sr., in Carlinville, Illinois. Died Dec. 24, 2022, at the age of 102.
After high school, Fred followed in his uncle’s footsteps and enrolled in the St. Louis College of Pharmacy. After several years, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was assigned to the Medical Corps. He was stationed at Ladd Field, a joint Russian-American base in Alaska.
Returning home from the war, he married Anita Shanks in 1946 and began working for Bristol Myers Squibb in pharmaceutical sales. Fred and Anita moved to Kirkwood in 1952 and their family grew to include Eric, Janet and Julie.
For much of his career, Fred worked in pharmaceutical sales for Squibb, Pfizer and BlueLine Pharmaceutical, and later joined Yates-Stevens Ford in Kirkwood. However, since moving to Kirkwood, he spent much of his time with volunteer and civic work, beginning with the Boy Scouts and ending as a volunteer at Shriner’s Hospital.
Included in that volunteer work was serving as an officer and later the Major of the Kirkwood Police Reserve; numerous positions with the Kirkwood Area Chamber of Commerce (recipient of the 2000 Citizen of the Year); committee work and chairman of the board of the Kirkwood YMCA; president of the board of directors of Manor Grove Nursing Home; alderman in the city of Warson Woods; adjutant to American Legion Post #156; a member of the Moolah Shrine for more than 60 years, during which he served as volunteer liaison to the hospital board of directors; and a member of First Presbyterian Church in Kirkwood since 1952.
His wife Anita and daughter Julie preceded him in death. He is survived by his son, Eric (Christy); daughter, Janet (Bill) Wynne; and five grandchildren: Alex Ruegg, Hayley Pena (Vince), Jonathan Page (Sarah), Matthew Page, and Rachel Page. He is also survived by four great-grandchildren; as well as nephews, Dr. James (Wanda) Zeidler, and Carl (Cynda) Zeidler; and niece, Marcia Zeidler.
Services will be private.