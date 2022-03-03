Strudell, Fred David (Dave) reached the end of his wonderfully full life on All Saints Day 2021, three weeks shy of his 99th birthday.
Born in Dallas, Dave primarily grew up in Webster Groves. After graduation from Webster High, Dave attended Westminster College and Washington University. In 1943, he enlisted in the Navy and trained at Central College, Notre Dame and NYU, before serving as Aerologist in the Philippines.
After WWII, Dave earned his actuarial degree at the University of Michigan. He returned to Webster to eventually become lead actuary at Reliable Life Insurance on Lockwood. Dave joked that his office later became the Robust Wine Bar.
Dave found his life partner in Webster-born Barbara Kell. They raised children Jim and Anne (Keller) in Glendale and Kirkwood. After 56 years of marriage, Barbara preceded Dave into death. Dave is survived by his three adoring grandchildren, loving daughter-in-law Amy and dear sisters Margaret (Shaw) and Virginia.
Throughout life, Dave was an avid St. Louis baseball and Michigan Wolverines fan. He loved music in many forms, especially classical, and enjoyed the St. Louis Symphony season after season. Dave and Barbara filled their passports with stamps from three continents. Dave loved to play bridge and belonged to many groups, including at Aberdeen Heights where he made many friends and savored his final decade. Dave was active in the First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood and volunteered for many organizations, including Meals on Wheels.
A small family gathering was held. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or Easter Seals of Missouri.