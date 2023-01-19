Sheppard, Jr., Fred A., 81, of Webster Groves, Missouri, peacefully passed away on Jan. 15, next to his loving wife of 45 years.
Fred was born on Oct. 5, 1941, to Fred and Myrtle Sheppard in St. Louis, Missouri. A lifelong Webster resident, Fred graduated from Webster Groves High School in 1959 before pursuing a degree in engineering from Iowa State University. An avid sportsman, Fred was a three-sport athlete at Webster Groves High School — track and field, wrestling, and football — and an Iowa State University wrestler. Fred also was a dedicated member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity.
Upon graduating from ISU in 1964, Fred commissioned in the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers. After a successful 28-year career, Fred retired from the Army having achieved the rank of lieutenant colonel.
Along with his military career, Fred had two more accomplished careers. Fred became the chief packaging engineer at MOOG Automotive based out of St. Louis, Missouri. After retirement from MOOG, Fred, later, became the overnight store manager for Schnucks Supermarkets.
In 1977, Fred met Linda and settled down in his hometown of Webster Groves. Fred became a pillar in the community as he began a volunteer career as an ice hockey coach, official, and builder within numerous hockey organizations. Fred will always be remembered for his cowboy hat and boots behind the bench.
Fred is survived by his wife, Linda; his two sons, Fred III (Sarah) and John; his three daughters, Heather (Geoff), Stephanie, and Ashleigh (Todd); and his five grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Fey Funeral Home on Jan. 30 and 31 with funeral service at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery on Feb. 1. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Wounded Warriors Project and ASPCA, two charities Fred was passionate about.