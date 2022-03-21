Calling all architecture enthusiasts! The Frank Lloud Wright House in Ebsworth Park, 120 N. Ballas Road, is seeking volunteer docent assistants.
DocentaAssistants help to ensure a high-quality tour experience for visitors. Some of the tasks include opening up the house, greeting and checking in guests and other activities.
The Frank Lloyd Wright House recently re-opened for public tours. Docent-led tours are limited to four guests and health and safety protocols are in place.
To learn more about becoming a volunteer docent assistant, contact Lydia Nunes at lnunes@ebsworthpark.org.