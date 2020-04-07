After closing to the public in response to the coronavirus, the Frank Lloyd Wright House in Ebsworth Park (FLWHEP) is teaming up with other historic sites designed by Frank Lloyd Wright to offer weekly virtual tours.
“This is a time when we need to bring beauty and inspiration into our lives,” said Kathryn Feldt, Executive Director of the FLWHEP. “Wright-designed properties demonstrate how restorative the built environment can be.”
Weekly virtual tours of the FLWHEP and other Wright sites — including Fallingwater, Unity Temple, Taliesin West and other Wright sites recently inscribed to the UNESCO World Heritage List — will be posted on the FLWHEP’s social media pages.
In addition to virtual tours, the FLWHEP has launched several new programs to engage the public while the house is closed including FLWHEP Art Share and What We’re Reading social media features. It has also added to its on-line educational resources for students of all ages.
For more information about virtual tours or other programming, contact kfeldt@ebwsworthpark.org, 314-863-2569.