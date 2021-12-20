The Frank Lloyd Wright House in Ebsworth Park, 120 N. Ballas Road, is offering a special promotion for new members this holiday season. Become a member before Dec. 21 for a chance to win a special event for six people. Sip 1950s cocktails, listen to music from the era, and experience a spring evening the way Wright intended.
Memberships start at $25 and support the upkeep of the Frank Lloyd Wright House in Ebsworth Park.
Located on 10.5 acres in Kirkwood, the Frank Lloyd Wright House is a residence designed by the famed architect himself. The 1,900-square-foot residence built for Russell and Ruth Kraus was the architect’s first building in the St. Louis area and one of only five Wright designs in Missouri.
Learn more and book a tour at www.ebsworthpark.org.