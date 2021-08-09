The Frank Lloyd Wright House in Ebsworth Park has reopened for public tours.
The house is a unique and significant residence designed by Frank Lloyd Wright — widely recognized as the greatest American architect of the 20th century. The 1,900-square-foot residence built for Russell and Ruth Kraus was the architect’s first building in the St. Louis area, and is one of only five Wright designs in Missouri.
The Frank Lloyd Wright House in Ebsworth Park is located at 120 N. Ballas Road in Kirkwood. For more information or to register for a tour, call 314-822-8359 or visit ebsworthpark.org.