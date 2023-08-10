Heyer, Frank J. We’re saddened to announce the passing of our immensely talented and beloved brother, uncle, cousin and friend.
Frank dedicated his life to music, teaching, composing and sharing his myriad styles and sounds. Frank’s contributions to the local music scene and beyond were vast and varied. He cut his teeth on rock but quickly picked up jazz and classical guitar. Frank grew to become a multi-instrumentalist, capable of complex and expansive compositions of every genre, playing any instrument he wanted to include in a piece.
Frank was a man of conviction who never compromised and never betrayed his sense of self. A disciplined instructor, Frank committed himself to the success of his students. He didn’t simply teach the music — he took a holistic approach and taught the person, too. Frank leaves behind a vast body of work, a significant void and a family that will miss him: Bob Jr., JoAnn (Beyer), Tom, Sandy (Zolezzi), Chris, and John. Nieces Martine, Ginger, and Amanda and nephews Luke, Andy, Henry and Alexander.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, beginning at 3 p.m. and going until 8 p.m. at the Lions Amphitheater in Kirkwood Park. Bring your picnic food or something to share if you like. Open mic, so bring your instrument or poem or favorite story to share as we pay tribute to Frank.
Donations may be made to The Sheldon Concert Hall or American Cancer Society.