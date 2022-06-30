Montague, Francine. It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of Francine Ann (Gill) Montague on Monday, June 20.
Francine was born on June 8, 1941, to Lawrence Gill and Marie (Williams) Gill in St. Louis, Missouri. She was the beloved wife of Richard Montague; mother of Keith Medlin (wife Lori), Kevin Medlin (wife Diana), Mike Medlin (wife Shawn), Jeff Medlin (wife Cindy), and the late Casey Ann (Creely) Holbert (husband Steven); stepmother to Karin Montague, Tim Montague, and Kristin Johnson; adoring grandmother to 24 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; and sister to the late Kathleen (Gill) Kanta, Jeanne (Gill) Potts, John Gill, and Mike Gill.
Francine resided in Webster Groves for the last 50 years. She was truly loved by so many and loved being a mentor and coach to those that needed her most. She loved St. Louis Cardinals baseball, gardening, and enjoying her beautiful yard. Francine retired from Arthur Anderson after 20-plus years of faithful service.
A celebration of life to honor Francine will be on Aug. 7 in Blackburn Park. More details to come.