Miller, Frances Rose, passed away into the loving arms of her Savior on Saturday Nov. 27, 2021, at 104 years of age. She was the daughter of the late John and Mary Nold; wife of Maxwell Miller, who died in 1988; mother of Linda (Roger) Vonder Bruegge; grandmother of Scott (Erin) Vonder Bruegge of Kirkwood, Missouri, and John Vonder Bruegge of Orange City, Iowa; and great-grandmother of John, Charlie, and Annie Vonder Bruegge.
Frances moved from her hometown of St. Joseph, Missouri, to Kirkwood at 93 years old.
Family burial in St. Joseph at a later date. Special thanks to her outstanding caregivers Jill, Gennie, Judy, Barb, Angela, and Tashia.
Memorial gifts appreciated to STL Mid-County Young Life. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.