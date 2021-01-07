Barrett, Frances M. (nee Dubuque) passed away Monday, Dec. 28. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert E. Barrett; loving mother of Sr. Ann Barrett, OSU, Robert (Sherry) Barrett, Theodore (Jan) Barrett, Mary Paspalas (Paul) Lazare, Patricia (Mike) Guletz, Kathleen Barrett, John P. S. Barrett, Michael (Deborah) Barrett, Maureen (Michael) Burns, the late Frances (Louis) Larson, and the late Jeffrey Barrett; dear grandmother of 26; great-grandmother of 36 and counting; and aunt, great aunt and friend to many.
Fran was born April 22, 1921, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Theodore and Frances (Roach) Dubuque. She was one of four children and was raised in University City near Our Lady of Lourdes Church. She graduated from Ursuline Academy and received her bachelor’s degree in education from Harris Teachers College in 1942.
She married Bob on Dec. 26, 1942. Bob’s military service took them to postings all across the country. After the birth of their first child and Bob’s deployment to Europe, Fran relocated to St. Louis and began a busy career as a mother and homemaker. Fran, Bob and family moved to Kirkwood in 1951.
During those Kirkwood years, Fran served as a Cub Scout Den Mother, Girl Scout Leader, cafeteria helper and room mother (10 times). Once the children had grown, Fran accepted a “temporary” position at The Child Center of Our Lady. This led to a second career supporting various charities. She served as president of the Board of Directors for St. Louis Variety Club Women, and was a board member of the St. Louis Hearing and Speech Center and the Retired Senior Volunteer Program at Cardinal Ritter Institute.
Fran was an avid tennis player, a pioneer pickle ball enthusiast, a decent bridge player, an accomplished water skier and a diehard Cardinals (baseball and football) fan. She was known for her selfless focus on others, her quick wit, her love of dogs and her generous and compassionate spirit.
A funeral Mass will be held at St. Peter Church in Kirkwood on Friday Jan. 8, 2021, at 10 a.m. Donations may be made to the Ursuline Sisters Retirement Fund, 353 S. Sappington Road, 63122.