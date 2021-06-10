Winzerling PhD., Fr. James, follows into new life his parents, Robert H. and Mary Rogan Winzerling; sister Mary Yarber (Robert); and brothers Robert A. (Georgia) and John J. (Florence) Winzerling. He is survived by his brother William; nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, and a large circle of friends.
Ordained in 1961, Fr. Winzerling served as Associate Pastor at Corpus Christi in Jennings; St. Gregory in St. Ann; St. Philip Neri in Walnut Park; and Most Holy Trinity in Hyde Park. He was also a teacher of religion at Incarnate Word Academy and, upon earning his Ph.D., a lecturer in sociology at Spring Hill College. He served countless families in times of crisis as Chaplain at Christian Hospitals Northeast and Northwest from 1980 to 2000.
He was a preacher, teacher, thinker, motivator, counselor, survivor, world traveler, rider of roller coasters, and friend to strangers.
Services: Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Our Lady of Guadalupe church 1115 S. Florissant Road, Cool Valley 63121. Visitation at 10 a.m. Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Burial at Calvary Cemetery. Reception will follow.