Representatives of Fox Creek Veterinary Hospital in Wildwood went before the Kirkwood City Council on Thursday, Feb. 3, to request a special use permit for a new veterinary practice in the Woodbine Center at 455-459 S. Kirkwood Road.
Fox Creek Kirkwood would utilize the storefronts formerly occupied by St. Luke’s Urgent Care and Connect Hearing. The facility will predominantly treat cats and dogs but, unlike other vet offices in Kirkwood, will also see “pocket pets” such as hamsters and gerbils, and “maybe the occasional reptile.”
The petitioners requested operating hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday, with some Sundays and holidays open as needed. The Kirkwood Planning and Zoning Commission, which previously voted to recommend the special use permit, suggested extending permitted hours from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. all days of the week to ease the process of adjusting hours in the future.
According to veterinarian Dr. Stu Robson, the new facility will not offer boarding, but some “very sick” patients may be required to stay overnight.
Council Member Liz Gibbons said she had spoken with residents behind the proposed site for Fox Creek Kirkwood. Most are accepting, she said, but several are concerned about possible smells from dog waste.
Robson said he could install a waste cleanup station, including a trash can and waste bags, in both the front and back of the site.
“We will work really hard to be a good neighbor,” he said. “We would be fully committed to ensuring there isn’t any smell or noise. This is a really nice area. We feel blessed to have this opportunity and we won’t blow it.”
The Kirkwood City Council will hold a first reading and vote to approve or deny the application for Fox Creek Kirkwood at its next meeting on Thursday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m.