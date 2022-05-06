Kelly Schnitzmeier grew up in Chesterfield, just two backyards away from her grandparents’ house. As an adult in Glendale, she’s delighted that her own daughter will get to experience the same closeness to her grandmother and great-grandmother.
Schnitzmeier, now 46, moved with her family to a home on Parkland Avenue in Glendale 13 years ago. Soon after, her brother got married and moved into a house on nearby Green Tree Lane.
Schnitzmeier’s mother, Fran Feagan, would often visit from Chesterfield to watch her grandchildren. Though she loved her hometown, Feagan always felt at home in Glendale.
“I’d come home and my mom would be sitting outside with the neighbors. She wouldn’t even be at my house,” said Schnitzmeier.
Feagan had the opportunity to formally become part of the neighborhood five years ago, when a house on nearby Willow Oak Lane went on the market. Around the same time, Feagan’s 95-year-old mother realized she could no longer live alone. It seemed like all the stars had aligned to bring the family together again.
“My son, Patrick, called me and said, ‘Mom, the window opened — jump through it.’ A week later, we bought the house,” said Feagan. “Kelly was here. Patrick was here. We were the last ones to come, and we won’t leave.”
Feagan, 74, now lives with her husband and her mother, Ann Kennedy — whom the family affectionately calls “Big” — in the house on Willow Oak, just a short distance away from Schnitzmeier and her 11-year-old daughter, Kate. Kennedy, 99, will celebrate her 100th birthday in October.
Ranging in age from preteen to near-centenarian, these four women now enjoy a closeness few families have.
“I always say I never run out of milk or eggs,” said Schnitzmeier. “It’s special. We’re really lucky.”
“A Package Deal”
Matriarch Kennedy briefly moved to Norfolk, Virginia, with her husband during “the war” before returning to St. Louis, where she worked for AT&T, which she remembers by its full title: the American Telephone and Telegraph Company.
Described by her family as “a lifelong learner,” Kennedy’s wanderlust has taken her all over the world, both with her family and by herself. If Kennedy wasn’t traveling, said daughter Feagan, she was planning her next trip, scouring maps for places to visit, picking out lodgings and restaurant reservations, and renting language immersion records from the library.
“Every year when I was young, she would take me and Patrick on a big trip in the summer, and all these little trips throughout the school year,” said Schnitzmeier. “As adults, we’ve been to Europe, Hawaii, on an Alaskan cruise and to the French Riviera. Every spring break, we take Big with us. We’ve been to Chicago, Nashville, Springfield. This year was Kansas City.”
As she’s gotten older, Kennedy admits she gets tired more easily. She’s happy to participate in smaller excursions these days.
“Close to home is fine,” she said. “As long as I’m going somewhere.”
In addition to her love for travel, Kennedy also got her hands dirty in the garden, at one point caring for 75 trees on her lot in Chesterfield. Schnitzmeier inherited this love of the outdoors, as did young Kate, who enjoys raising succulents. The gardening bug skipped over Feagan, who prefers painting and woodworking.
Feagan earned her undergraduate degree in deaf education. She taught in Denver, where she met her husband who was, coincidentally, from St. Louis. She moved back with him to work for the Special School District. Following graduate school at Saint Louis University, Feagan married and became a homemaker and parent. She also ran a wedding chair cover company called Sitting Pretty.
Feagan’s daughter, Schnitzmeier, played soccer in college and was greeted by her grandparents at every game.
“We’d show up in our van and everybody on the team knew to look for my grandma and grandpa. They were always there before us, waiting,” she said.
Schnitzmeier, now an occupational therapist, laughed that not much has changed since then, noting that Feagan now attends her grandchildren’s soccer games.
“If you get one of us, you get all of us,” she said. “That’s how we roll. We’re a package deal.”
The youngest woman of the family, Kate — herself a “mom” of sorts to Yorkie-Chihuahua mix Rosie — is a fifth-grader at North Glendale Elementary School in the Kirkwood School District. Next year, she will attend Mary Queen of Peace in Webster Groves.
Kate said the rarity and remarkability of her multigenerational family is not lost on her.
“I don’t think other families get to see their families so much, but we can just walk a block and we’re already there,” she said. “We get to spend a lot of time together. We all have each other’s backs. When I get older, I’ll always remember being there with my family.”