Four women who graduated from Webster University are involved in “Gloria: A Life,” coming to The New Jewish Theatre this summer.
Written by acclaimed playwright Emily Mann, with guidance and participation from Gloria Steinem herself, “Gloria: A Life” explores the iconic feminist’s legacy. The New Jewish Theatre’s cast and crew will consist entirely of women.
“I am thrilled to bring an all-female cast and creative team together for ‘Gloria: A Life,’” said Rebekah Scallet, artistic director of the New Jewish Theatre. “This play celebrates pioneering women fighting for equality in the workplace, the home and the political arena, as well as to have control over their own bodies.
“The world of theatre is still very much male-dominated, especially in the fields of scenic, lighting and sound design, so it’s wonderful to have this amazing group of talented women collaborating to tell this important story,” she added.
The all-female design team and ensemble is led by Sharon Hunter, artistic director for Moonstone Theatre.
Kirsten De Broux, returning to the New Jewish Theatre stage after appearing in 2022’s “Laughter of the 23rd Floor,” will lead as Gloria Steinem, and be joined by an ensemble of six actors.
Carmen Retzer, a graduate of the Sargent Conservatory of Theatre Arts at Webster University where she received her bachelor of fine arts in acting, plays Francesca.
Fallon Podrazik, scenic designer for “Gloria: A Life,” graduated from Webster University with a bachelor of fine arts in both scenic design and Graphic design.
Joy Addler, stage manager for the production, is a graduate of The Conservatory of Theatre Arts at Webster University and holds a bachelor of fine arts in stage management.
Sammie Haas, assistant stage manager for “Gloria: A Life,” is a graduate of the Sargent Conservatory of Theatre Arts at Webster University.
“Gloria: A Life” will run from June 1-18 at The New Jewish Theatre’s Wool Studio Theatre, 2 Millstone Campus Drive in Creve Coeur. Performances are Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 4 and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $27 to $58.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit newjewishtheatre.org or call 314-442-3283.