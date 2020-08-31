Four Webster Groves men were recently arrested in connection with a 25-count federal indictment for conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine and related charges. Law enforcement officers on Aug. 25 arrested Marcus Antonio Beasley, 33; Kevin Menilek Ingram, Jr., 27; Jason Marquis Ingram, 35; and Steven Paul Wright, 39, all of Webster Groves.
Beasley holds prior charges for third degree assault, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to online court records. Kevin Ingram has past charges for resisting arrest and possession of a gambling decide.
All four defendants appeared in federal court on Aug. 26. The indictment charges, among other things, that between October 2016 and July 2020, the defendants possessed and distributed crack cocaine.
The charges against Beasley and Kevin Ingram are punishable by not less than five years and up to 40 years in prison, plus a fine of up to $5 million. The charges against Jason Ingram and Wright are punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million.
The investigation was conducted by the Webster Groves Police Department, the St. Louis County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force and the FBI.
The indictment is merely an accusation and the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.