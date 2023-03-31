Four candidates are vying for three seats on the Webster Groves School District Board of Education in the municipal election on Tuesday, April 4. In ballot order, the candidates are: Justin Hauke, Tara Scheer, Jo Doll and Grace Lee.
Scheer and Doll are the incumbents.
Four other candidates — David Addison, Jessica Dewes, Tiffany Albrecht and Eric Minute — originally filed to run, but have since withdrawn their applications.
Courtney Schaefer, an additional candidate, is no longer running, though her name will still appear on the ballot.
Justin Hauke
Justin Hauke, 40, is a brokerage/securities analyst who has lived in the school district for 12 years. He is a single father to two daughters who both attend Clark Elementary School.
He formerly served as the treasurer and president of the Webster Groves Public Library, and currently serves as a board-appointed member of the Webster Groves School District’s Finance Advisory Committee. He ran, unsuccessfully, for school board seat in 2022.
Hauke’s campaign platform includes improving the quality of education in Webster Groves schools, addressing inequalities, and improving transparency, accountability, finances and teacher retention.
“I decided to pursue elective office to seek substantive discussion around opportunities/challenges for the Webster Groves School District and to seek broader community outreach — two areas that I believe are lacking today,” said Hauke.
Tara Scheer
Incumbent Tara Scheer, 45, is an almost lifelong resident of Webster Groves. She is a graduate of the Webster Groves School District and has two children in the district. Her professional background is in strategic planning and market research, most recently at Enterprise Holdings, where she collaborated with executives to develop growth and organizational strategies, as well as innovative solutions.
Scheer left her career in 2020 to support her children’s virtual learning. She continues to serve as a room parent and participates on several Parent Teacher Organization committees, as well as other parent groups within the district.
Scheer was elected to the school board in 2022 to serve the remaining year of a vacated term. Scheer said she was instrumental in securing access to free, high-quality masks within school buildings at no cost to the district and connecting leaders to a new, free mental health tool that provides early intervention.
Scheer said she is seeking reelection to prepare kids for success in a rapidly changing world, help retain and recruit excellent teachers, and create a sense of unity and community within the district.
“Over the past year, I’ve built strong relationships and focused on learning and understanding the complexities of our school district to become an effective board member,” she said. “I’m passionate about building on that momentum, and serving our school district for another three years.”
Jo Doll
Also an incumbent, Jo Doll, 54, has served on the Webster Groves School District Board of Education since 2017. She has lived in the district for 20 years and has three children.
Doll was elected to the Missouri State House of Representatives (District 91) in 2021. She worked as a physical therapist for 30 years in the field of outpatient orthopedics, and was an active volunteer in all of the schools her children attended, including serving on the executive board for the PTO at Hudson Elementary, Bristol Elementary and Webster Groves High School.
Doll’s platform includes helping students recover from pandemic learning loss and mental health issues, teacher and staff retention, addressing aging facilities and creating child care opportunities.
“I was very involved in the schools my children attended and wanted to give back. That was my impetus to run in 2017,” said Doll. “I want to continue to bring calm, steady leadership to the board. I value our district and want to continue working to make our district stronger and better than ever.”
Grace Lee
Although she would be new to the school board if elected, Grace Lee, 47, is not new to the district — she served as the principal of Hixson Middle School from 2017 to 2020. Lee has one child and has lived in the district for 10 years.
She has also worked as an educator/administrator in the Jennings, Parkway and University City school districts. Lee retired from her public school career last year and currently serves as dean of faculty at MICDS, and as the director of the Equity and Justice Academy in Character Education for Character Plus.
Lee said she decided to run for school board to give back to the school community and support the district. Her campaign priorities include improving literacy, aligning the budget to community expectations and preparing students for current workplace realities.
“I am running for the Board of Education because I believe in the collective potential of our children, educators, and schools in the Webster Groves School District,” said Lee. “The pressures on schools and educators are unprecedented, and I think I can add value to the oversight of our collective investment in the schools through my dual perspectives as parent and former administrator.”
Courtney Schaefer
During a board of education meeting on March 16, Courtney Schaefer said she was suspending her campaign. Her name will still appear on the ballot because she announced her withdrawal after the deadline to be removed.
Schaefer said she suspended her campaign to create a community-wide focus on the systemic issue of bullying in schools through a new group called STL Against Bullying.
“As I have had to spend time focusing on the learning environment for my son and so many other students, I have come to realize that the school board will not be able to address the issues of bullying. It will take a more thoughtful and broader approach,” Schaefer said in her address to the current school board.
Schaefer said some parents have shared negative experiences with the district regarding their children being bullied, including indifference from administrators. Her new group, she said, aims to spotlight these issues, provide prevention training and develop better reporting methods.
Candidate Forum
A candidate forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters will be held at the Hixson Middle School auditorium, 630 S. Elm Ave., on Thursday, March 30, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Community members may submit questions for candidates at tinyurl.com/2p9eaxje.
Candidate commentary from the forum will be added to the online version of this story.