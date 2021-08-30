In my opposition to the proposed large commercial development for 600 N. Ballas Road (for Harmony Homes), I was recently accused of “ageism.” I adore my 90s-age in-laws and relatives, and 80s-age neighbors and friends. believe the opposition to this project is misunderstood. It is really about these four points:
1) Type of facility. Kirkwood R-1 zoning allows a special use permit for a nursing home to be built on a three-acre tract. This project is an assisted living facility as permitted by the state of Missouri, Jan. 4, 2021, as defined by their “Certificate of Need.” Kirkwood zoning’s requirement for an assisted living facility is 10 acres because most are multiple buildings. As an interior designer for nursing homes, assisted living facilities and rehabilitation centers for 10 years, I can assure you that there is a difference between the needs of these patients in the planning, spaces, furnishings, staffing and permitting of these facilities.
2) Need. There are currently over 1,100 beds available in Kirkwood (Envision 2035). They are operating under 70% capacity.
3) Density. The main factor here is the “shoehorning” of this large project onto three acres of a seven-acre plot of land in the middle of residential neighborhoods.
4) Location. This can happen anywhere in Kirkwood if it can happen here. Tear down a few homes in your neighborhood and there you go — a large commercial development of five 8,000-11,000-square-foot buildings can go next door to you! It will isolate my neighborhood from the other neighborhoods. Why are there zoning parameters if we do not follow them? Zoning matters. Recent letters supporting the proposed development by business associates, the architect and folks working for the developer, who will incur financial gain, tout how perfect it will be that these memory care folks will be right in the middle of a neighborhood, locked in with alarms and no neighborhood interaction.
Barbara Theerman
Kirkwood