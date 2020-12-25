Mom wanted us out of the house. It was Christmas Eve 1973, with four kids under 13 underfoot, along with food to prepare and gifts to wrap. She had that look in her eye, the one that said, “Cross me and die.”
So dad packed us in the car and drove downtown to pick up his mom, our grandma, and then another hour to a nursing home in Jerseyville, Illinois. It was not how my 10-year-old self expected Christmas to start.
I could count on one hand the number of times we had visited our 91-year-old great-grandmother, Cora Cummings. We just didn’t get up there that much. All I knew was that on Christmas Eve, we were walking into a small-town nursing home, a place that smelled of ammonia and despair.
When we entered the room, my dad was the first to greet her. My grandma sat on the bed and held her hand. Us kids sat on chairs and the window ledge, fidgeting while the grown-ups talked.
The visit lasted less than an hour. As we got up to leave, I remember approaching the bed with trepidation to kiss her goodbye. I was expecting the cold, leathery hands; I wasn’t ready for kind eyes filled with warmth and tears. They were more than I deserved.
By the time we got home, Mom was in full Christmas mode. The holiday commenced, as usual, although I can’t remember what toys were under the tree the next morning. It would take years to realize the gift of Christmas 1973 had already been bestowed, and it was one that would resonate a lifetime: four generations in one room.
Why this story on Christmas Eve 2020? Because there’s never been a year like this, a year that taught us presence is like oxygen and connection is restorative. It took a global pandemic for that to finally sink in.
And loss. That day would be the last time any of us would see Cora Cummings. She died three days later. Infirmities, her obituary said. My dad would recall his grandmother as vibrant and active until she broke her hip that summer, the incident that sent her to the home for the last months of her life.
Cora’s oldest daughter, my grandma, would die three years later. Heart disease, her obituary said. Knowing what I know now, a big piece of her heart was broken that Christmas Eve.
Cora’s grandson, my dad, would live another 47 years, until this one. Pancreatic cancer, his obituary said; not the virus that’s made this such a horrible, awful, no-good year. A footnote to a historic time, and now three of four generations gone.
Meanwhile, us fidgety kids have a couple of generations of our own — a thread from that nursing home room that spans three centuries and includes not only two pandemics, two wars and economic hardship, but prosperity, laughter and love, too.
Life goes gloriously on.