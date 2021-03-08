Four former employees of Great Circle have been charged with abusing two children with autism at the behavioral health agency's residential program in Webster Groves.
The charges come just two weeks after Great Circle announced the residential program at its Webster Groves campus — the organization’s headquarters — will be ending. All other operations in Webster will continue.
Andrew Wright, Dwayne Jennings, Amara Jorden and Wayne Roberts were charged Monday, March 1, with felony abuse of a health care recipient that caused physical, sexual or emotional harm or injury to the victim, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
All four physically abused children who have autism, according to the charging documents. Jorden was charged with two counts of abuse, while the three men were each charged with one count of abuse.
Jennings, 22, and Wright, 27, were seen on video “physically assaulting a non-verbal autistic child,” according to Webster Groves Police Department reports filed with the arrest warrants.
Jennings, who court documents note was a youth care specialist at Great Circle, was seen on video surveillance “slamming a door into the victim's leg several times while the child's leg was between the door and the door jamb,” according to the probable cause statement filed with the charges.
Wright, who was identified in court documents as a lead youth care specialist at Great Circle, was seen on video surveillance “striking the victim with his fist several times,” and the victim suffered injuries to his face and neck as a result, the probable cause statement said.
Jorden, 23, and Roberts, 24, are accused of “physically abusing a 40-pound autistic child on multiple occasions,” according to the police records. The documents note that the child is an 11-year-old verbal, autistic child with several other disorders.
Jorden, who was an intensive behavioral technician at the facility, is facing two counts of abuse. She was seen in two separate instances on video surveillance assaulting the child. One on occasion she is seen “striking the victim in the back of the head and causing him to fall to the ground,” and in the other she is seen “grabbing the victim and dragging him into his bedroom,” according to the probable cause statement filed with the charges. The statement adds that the victim suffered abrasions to his neck as a result of the “blow from the defendant.”
Roberts, who was an intensive behavioral technician for Great Circle, is specifically seen on video “dragging, slamming and pushing the victim from an upright position down to the ground,” and is then seen “taunting, prodding and escaping the victim by holding his head to the ground,” the probable cause statement reads.
The statement goes on to say that Roberts continued to attack the child as he laid on the floor motionless while coworkers of Roberts stood by and watched. The document notes that two of the coworkers failed to report the incident they witnessed despite being mandatory reporters. The abuse was later reported anonymously to the Missouri Child Abuse Hotline, according to the probable cause statement.
As the Times went to press on Wednesday, none of the defendants had been taken into custody, but the arrest warrants note bond for each will be set at $40,000. None are to have any contact with the victims.
All staff members involved were terminated after Great Circle leadership became aware of actions, according to Bev Pfeifer-Harms, director of marketing and communications for Great Circle.
“We promptly reported those actions to the appropriate authorities, conducted an internal review of the facts and terminated the staff members involved,” she said. “The alleged actions of the former employees are unacceptable and we are fully cooperating with law enforcement and child welfare authorities.”
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued the warrants on Tuesday, March 2, as a result of the Webster Groves Police Department’s “continuing cooperative investigation with state and federal agencies.”
Last month, FBI agents were seen at the Webster facility at 330 N. Gore Ave. In the weeks prior, the Missouri Department of Social Services Children’s Division suspended any new admissions to the campus.
It’s not clear why federal authorities were there or why the state suspended admissions, but police records show three employees were arrested the day before the state took action. Two women and a man were arrested Jan. 21 on suspicion of abusing a child or failing to report abuse, according to Webster Groves Police Department records.
Jorden was one of them. No formal charges have been filed against the others.
Additionally, a nurse employed by Great Circle was arrested Feb. 10 on suspicion of child abuse, but no formal charges have been filed.
Residential Program Ending, Layoffs Pending
Great Circle officials declined to say how many children and staff will be affected by the closure of the residential treatment program in Webster Groves, or when it will end.
The facility is licensed to care for up to 68 children ages 6-21, and more than a hundred employees received letters of notification last week about potential layoffs.
“There are still many unknowns surrounding the closing of the Webster Groves residential treatment program, including the actual number of employees who ultimately will be let go as a result of the closing,” Great Circle spokesperson Pfeifer-Harms said. “The notices sent last week to our employees were designed to provide them with as much warning as possible so that they could seek other positions within Great Circle or another organization.”
She added that Great Circle remains committed to assisting as many affected staff members as possible with opportunities to transition to positions currently open elsewhere in the organization.
Pfeifer-Harms said there is no set closure date, but the residential treatment program in Webster will end as soon as all children are transferred to referring partners and other facilities and programs.
All other operations at the Webster Groves campus will continue, which include an accredited K-12 school (Great Circle Academy), family and parent support, home visits, foster care case management, autism respite and in-school therapeutic support.
Great Circle officials said its residential treatment programs at its locations in St. James, Springfield, Marshall and Columbia will continue.
Agency Plagued By Allegations
Great Circle, the largest provider of residential treatment in the state for children with behavioral challenges and developmental delays, has faced several lawsuits accusing administrators and staff of child abuse at several of its locations.
Two lawsuits recently filed in St. Louis County allege a teen was stabbed by another student and an employee fractured the wrist of a child — both occurring at the Webster campus.
In 2019, former Great Circle CEO Vincent D. Hillyer was charged with multiple felony counts of endangering the welfare of a child and six felony counts of abuse of a health care recipient that resulted in physical, sexual or emotional harm or injury to the victim, according to St. Louis County court records. Hillyer, 60, has pleaded not guilty to the charges. His next court date is scheduled for March 25.
Details surrounding the charges suggested a pattern of Great Circle staff being instructed not to call 911 when several children suffered serious injuries, according to court documents field with the charges. Those incidents allegedly occurred at Great Circle’s Webster campus in 2018 and 2019.