Lewis, Foster Stephen (Steve), 80, of Webster Groves, Missouri, and Bayfield, Wisconsin, passed away on July 1 at his home in Webster Groves, attended by his wife and business partner of 46 years, Elisabeth (Elisa) Voss. He had suffered in recent years from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
Steve was born in St. Louis on Sept. 11, 1942, to Foster Raymond Lewis and Vera Cernich Lewis. Graduates of Mizzou, his father was general manager of Pure Milk Producers Association in Kansas City and his mother was a registered dietitian. The family moved frequently when he was a child. He and his two younger sisters were born in a span of three years. Steve was a very curious child, keenly interested in exploring the world around him. Steve graduated from Shawnee Mission East High School in Prairie Village, Kansas, in 1960.
Steve married Pat Inderwiesen that same year. The couple had three children during their 17 years of marriage. They are Dawn Elaine (Terry) Walling; Carrie Sue (Tim) Gaines; and Stephen Paul (Carole) Lewis.
In 1981, Steve married Elisa Voss. The couple had one child, Ryan Foster Lewis, born in 1984.
Steve enjoyed the challenges of a variety of careers. He began as a produce manager for A&P in Kansas City, then operated a dairy farm near Hillsboro, Missouri, that his grandparents had started in 1907. From 1963 to 1970, he was an owner-operator trucker contracted to Needles Moving and Storage. He told stories of choosing to eat outside in the back of Southern restaurants with his African American helpers who were not allowed inside. He also told of delivering large main frame computers to the Pentagon and Goddard Space Center with the FBI trailing the load pulled by his 1964 Mack.
In 1969, Steve co-founded the Artichoke General Store on North Gore Avenue in order to get off the road and have a business in which his family could participate. The store became a popular coffee and lunch destination with homemade soups, salads and sandwiches and featured housewares such as wooden spoons and bowls and butcher block tables. In 1971, Steve was president of the newly-formed Old Webster Business Association. The Artichoke expanded into a full menu restaurant and bar that attracted a devoted and diverse following until it closed in the early 1980s.
Steve and Elisa co-founded and operated Good Stuff, an innovative modern home furnishings business from 1977 to 1997. They were direct importers of a number of furniture lines from Europe and Canada to supplement US-made products. The business grew to four stores in St. Louis and Kansas City. Steve and Elisa traveled to European furniture shows and were invited guests at many factories. He was a respected entrepreneur and supportive of anyone who needed a hand up. From 1987 to 1989, Steve was also co-founder of In-Form, Inc., a business “ahead of its time” that showcased high-end furnishings from France, Belgium and Italy.
Steve was interested in architecture and developed expertise in construction, acting as a general contractor for commercial projects. He and Elisa purchased and renovated the DESOTO Building on East Lockwood Avenue in Webster Groves. Steve was involved in repurposing several business buildings in mid-town St. Louis. He was sought out to oversee the construction of a Kingsville Naval Air Station facility in Texas that was housing a new technology for refinishing the coating on airplanes.
Steve and Elisa purchased a used Airstream travel trailer in 1998, then two more — followed by a Sprinter motor home over the course of 30 years. Their travels included a first “big trip” to Alaska. In the years following travels included the Yukon, the Florida Keys, Maine and Maritime provinces of Canada, Cape Cod, Sedona, Santa Fe, Canyonlands, Sequoia and Yosemite national parks and many more places. Their travels led them to purchase a home in Bayfield, Wisconsin, on the shores of Lake Superior. Steve’s friendly, likable personality gave him entry into the close-knit local circles of Bayfield, where he became friends with farmers, fishermen and pretty much everyone else. He became a board member of the Apostle Islands Historic Preservation Commission. He enjoyed boating and hiking around the 22 islands and getting to know the history of the fishing and lumber industries.
Steve was a news junkie and a good listener — and he loved to talk. He was generous with his time. In his later years, he enjoyed banter and camaraderie with other men in breakfast groups, both in Webster Groves and in Bayfield.
Steve and Elisa’s friendship grew into great love as they developed something of a symbiotic relationship, each igniting the other’s creativity and sense of purpose. Steve is deeply loved and admired by his wife, partner and best friend, Elisa. He is cherished by all his children. He enjoyed an especially close relationship with his youngest child, Ryan, whom he co-parented as an “older” dad. According to Steve, his life had been “a great ride.”
In addition to Elisa, Steve is survived by his two sisters, Karen Lewis and Janet Foley; his four children, Dawn, Carrie, Paul and Ryan; his six grandchildren, Jason (Shelly) Lewis, Catherine (Cole) Eubank, Sarah (Charlie) Messer, Ashley Lewis, Kaiya Lewis, Leah Lewis – and four great-grandchildren. Steve is also survived by his mother-in-law, Irmgard Voss, brother-in-law Pete (Patricia) Voss, nephew Eric (Clare Wallace) Voss, niece Katie (Sean) Hogan and extended family and many friends.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 29, at Eliot Unitarian Chapel, 216 E. Argonne Drive in Kirkwood. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Natural Resources Defense Council — NRDC.org — or to Southern Poverty Law Center — splcenter.org.