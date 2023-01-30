Webster Groves resident Gina Ballard always knew she wanted to be a mother despite having no children of her own.
After spending Thanksgiving alone in 2020, Ballard spent a lot of time reflecting on her lack of family. After deciding she wasn’t going to spend another holiday alone, Ballard looked for ways she could serve the community.
Ballard began volunteering and mentoring at Epworth Children & Family Services in Webster Groves. She would bring Christmas dinners and help decorate the dorms to reflect the holidays..
“It really opened my eyes up to these kids that really needed a lot of love,” she said.
Ballard, 42, decided she wanted to do more than just volunteer, which led her and her husband, Mario, 46, to the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition. This nonprofit organization strives to create permanency in foster children’s lives in the St. Louis region.
“You could only do so much mentoring (at Epworth). We were really ready to do more and make a difference for these kiddos,” Ballard said.
The Ballards went through the coalition’s Specialized Training Assessments Resources (STARS) program to become foster parents. In Missouri, foster parents are required to complete 30-plus hours of training every two years to maintain their license. The STARS curriculum is an integral part of the licensing process. After becoming certified through STARS, the couple received their licensing in October 2021, Ballard explained.
Two months later, they got a call. Gina and Mario Ballard’s first foster child was a 16-year-old girl named Megan, who has been with the Ballards for over a year and recently turned 18.
Before going to pick up Megan on Dec. 3, 2021, the Ballards knew little to nothing about the teen they had never met. Megan didn’t have anything — no possessions of any kind — to bring with her when the couple arrived.
Ballard immediately had to take Megan shopping for clothes, figure out school and get her to an urgent dentist appointment. She also had to figure out birthday and Christmas gifts, as both were coming up within the next 17 days.
The first night with their foster daughter was a lot of making sure she was comfortable, Ballard recalled. The next day, she took Megan to pick out food she liked and clothes to wear. Ballard also took her to Starbucks for the first time in her life. The teen has since become a self-proclaimed addict of the coffee chain.
“There were so many meetings, phone calls and shopping trips,” Ballard said. “All of those things that are confusing, overwhelming and limited — the coalition helps make it not feel limited.”
The Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition offers resources such as vouchers for clothing, and how to handle a foster child’s trauma, education and more. It also offers resources on dealing with the financial aspects of becoming foster parents.
“They help put the puzzle pieces together,” Ballard said. “We had an assigned person to get support from as new foster parents. Any small question I had, I called.”
While it’s not the responsibility of the coalition to provide financial support to foster parents, the nonprofit has plenty of resources to assist them.
“Thanks to the coalition, we have had last-minute birthday gifts and Christmas gifts for kids we didn’t know would be with us,” Ballard said. “They have helped with clothing access for kids, who come into care with nothing at all, and with school supplies. Recently, they did an event with Famous Footwear that helped kids get shoes. They also have a birthday buddy program for kids who won’t be getting much for their birthdays.”
When the Ballards took in their second foster child, Seth, they already knew him. While Megan literally had nothing to bring with her, Seth actually had too much.
The Ballards met 17-year-old Seth through a friend who had been taking care of him. When things didn’t work out with his prior foster family, the Ballards took in Seth in July 2022. He’s been living with them ever since.
The couple is now considering long term placement and becoming Seth’s guardians, even though they only planned on fostering one child.
“We Have An Amazing Support System”
One of the biggest challenges for Ballard has been seeing and dealing with the trauma children in the foster care system often experience. With coalition training, Ballard is now licensed for traditional care in child traumas.
“A lot of it just boils down to meeting the kids where they are and bringing in conscious parenting and not trying to fix or solve anything,” she said. “It’s hard, but it is also reality. With the coalition, there’s training so you are prepared for some of that.”
The Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition offers resources for parents on how to support a child through his or her traumas.
“We have an amazing support system with our staff, and a lot of them are foster and adoptive parents themselves,” said Natasha Leonard, the organization’s director of external relations.
The coalition aims to help foster children find homes through two of its flagship programs — “30 Days To Family” and “Extreme Recruitment.”
The 30 Days To Family program attempts to find 150 relatives within 30 days of a child’s entry into foster care. The hope is to place a child with a willing relative.
Extreme Recruitment is a program for children who are waiting for adoption. Children within that program are often featured on KSDK in an effort to help them find families.
It’s always the coalition’s goal to reunite children with their biological parents if it is safe and possible to do so.
“In other cases, we still need to continue to recruit those foster families to make sure those kiddos have a safe place to go that can meet their behavioral and emotional needs,” Leonard said. “There is definitely a need in the area.”
In 2021, the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition served 13,030 children and families. Of those, 77 children were placed with kin through the 30 Days To Family program. Another 27 children found adoptive families through Extreme Recruitment, and 86 new foster families were licensed.
One of the aspects that pulled Leonard to work in this tough environment was witnessing the barriers children and families face, and how organizations like the coalition can help stand in the gap to make sure those children have a chance to call a place home.
Leonard also notes how important it is not to forget about those who pass the 18-year mark but are still in need of a family.
The Ballards specifically want to help teenagers in foster care, since teens are often the first to be turned away.
Like Ballard, Leonard also said one of the difficult aspects of being in this environment is learning about the trauma children have experienced and trying to meet their needs.
“You know their voices are muted,” Leonard said. “They are children. They don’t have the entire skill set to go out as an adult and get what they need, so it’s important for us to translate those needs for them and get those needs met.”
While the Ballards would love to take in more foster children, they don’t have the space to do so in their Webster Groves home. However, fostering will forever be a part of their lives.
“Once you see what the foster system is, you can’t unsee it,” Ballard said. “Once you know, you know, and there are so many kids in need of help. I can’t imagine I could just stop doing this and unsee it.”
The Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition is growing its staff and expanding its programs in the new year. To learn more about the organization or becoming a foster parent, visit foster-adopt.org.
Kelly Bowen is a journalism student at Webster University, and an intern for the Webster-Kirkwood Times.