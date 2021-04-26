Join Forward Through Ferguson and explore one of the latest community advocacy tools, “Still Separate, Still Unequal: A Call to Level the Uneven Education Playing Field in St. Louis.”
The Kirkwood Educational Equity Task Force and parent racial equity groups will host Forward Through Ferguson on Wednesday, April 28, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The presentation will be held via Zoom at kirkwoodschools.org/FTF.
The “Still Separate, Still Unequal” tool looks upstream at some key sources of the racial disparities in the region’s education system.
The webinar will provide a general overview of the role segregation, property taxes and uneven school funding have played in shaping the quality of education Black and Brown students receive.
The Forward Through Ferguson presenters will include David Dwight, executive director/lead strategy catalyst; Karishma Furtado, data and research catalyst; and Brishaun Hamilton, policy advocacy catalyst.