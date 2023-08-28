I recently attended my 40th high school reunion for Lindbergh High School (class of 1983). There have been reunions every five to 10 years since our graduation, but I didn’t attend any of them. I either felt that I didn’t have much going on in my life or couldn’t make the date. It nary registered a blip on my radar as the reunions and years passed.
On learning that our 40th reunion was coming up, I decided that this was the one I would attend. Now 58, I realized that by our next reunion more of us will be gone.
Grade school, middle school and high school can be humbling. Whether it be ridicule, bullying, rejection, social anxiety or loneliness, those moments can help define us whether we like it or not. Those difficult moments, coupled with our achievements, combine to create either a shield of anxiety and doubt — or strength and will — within us.
As the reunion night progressed, we began catching up with one another, reminiscing about favorite teachers and funny school moments, then talking about our relationships, families and what career choices fell into place. Some of us had become business owners, doctors, electricians, plumbers, managers and even senators, but more importantly, we had all become adults, shrugging off the weight of high school cliques to reconnect with one another through our shared school years.
We had photos taken as a group and then by our grade schools (I attended Dressel Elementary). To see the joy, smiles and hugs as each of the grade school classmates gathered was entertaining and uplifting.
We laughed, reminisced, danced, imbibed and remembered those classmates whom we have lost over the past 40 years.
Soon the negative childhood moments were pushed back as memories to be stored as learning experiences, not necessarily defining moments, to be replaced by the rekindling of friendships.
I’m so glad I chose to attend this reunion and regret not attending more. Our class graduated more than 650 students. Gazing at our class picture, well, we were a motley crew. But within our destinies to succeed and fail was also a yearning to get out in the world and live. And, as that life pummeled us and buoyed us toward that evening earlier this summer, we gathered once again to discover that friendships won through common experiences never wanes — but merely settles in our bones to be rediscovered as paths cross over time.