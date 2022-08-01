Dear Don, I enjoyed reading your great book “Amazing Webster Groves.” I have to make a correction to your introduction Page XIII last sentence: “Phil Hunt and his Rotary crew.”
Don, although I have some friends who are Rotarians, I don’t think they would have me. After 40-plus years in the Webster Groves Lions and as their past president and the recipient of the Melvin Jones Fellow, their highest honor, I feel that I have to make this correction.
I have the deepest respect for all of our great service clubs in Webster that do so much to make our community so wonderful. In my mind and heart there is one that stands heads and shoulders above the rest, The Webster Groves Lions Club, doing as a group what we could not achieve as one. As we say in our club, “It is great to be a Lion, WE SERVE.”
Thanks again Don for the mention, I do really appreciate it on behalf of us all.
Phil Hunt
Webster Groves Lions Club