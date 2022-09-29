Clogston Jr., Forrest J., 68, of Kirkwood, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Sept. 19, 2022, after a short battle with ALS.
The oldest of six, Forrest leaves behind siblings Kathleen (Jim) Becker, Jane (Todd) Overton, Jim (Colleen) Clogston, Wade Clogston, and Kerry Clogston. He was the dearest uncle of Ryan Becker, Bradley (Emily) Overton, Bridget (Parker) Stanza, Camille Schacht, and Rachel Clogston; and great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Forrest was preceded in death by his parents, Forrest Joseph Sr. and Jane Marie Clogston (née Shaughnessy); nephew, Jimmy Becker; and niece, Katie Thurman (née Becker).
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In his honor, memorial donations may be made to www.schindlerfamilyfoundation.org supporting families affected by ALS and Type 1 Diabetes.