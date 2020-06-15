A 20-year-old former Webster Groves High School student was shot June 4 as he was leaving a funeral in North St. Louis.
Darius Houston of Hazelwood was found with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 5500 block of Gilmore Avenue. He was transported to a hospital and later pronounced dead.
According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a 38-year-old man is a suspect in Houston's death.
Houston graduated from St. Mary's High School in 2018. Before that, he was a basketball player for the Webster Groves Statesmen. He also played football for the Statesmen.
Webster Groves Basketball on Twitter (@Statesmen Hoops) tweeted the following about Houston's death:
"Heartbroken for the Houston family today. Family will be in our prayers. Any guys that played with him and are hurting don’t hesitate to reach out."
A vigil in his honor was recently held in north Webster near the house he was raised in, according to a neighbor who lived near Houston when his family lived in Webster.
"From all accounts he was a kind and well-respected young man ... who was taken too young," said Danelle Haake, who used to be a neighbor of Houston and his family.
A GoFundMe has been set up for Houston's family to cover funeral costs.