My name is Ruth Hellstern. I am 98 years old and now live in a retirement home in Overland Park, Kansas. I lived in Webster Groves on South Gore Avenue for many years. While living there, I took a painting that my husband Vernon did to a frame shop. The painting was a water color of the Philippines. He was stationed there while in the service in World War II.
I took the painting, which was in a bamboo frame, to a frame shop on North Gore Avenue to put it into a different frame, but never got it back. I called and they said they had no record of it.
I realize that this transaction happened many years ago, but I just feel that his painting is in someone’s basement in Webster Groves or Kirkwood. I have hope that someone will see this letter and fulfill my desire to give the painting to my children.
Ruth C. Hellstern
Overland Park, Kansas