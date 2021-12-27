Former Webster Groves resident Denis O’Brien, who was manager of and business partner with The Beatles’ lead guitarist and singer/songwriter George Harrison, has died at age 80.
O’Brien’s daughter, Kristen O’Brien, told The Associated Press her father died Dec. 3 at the Great Western Hospital in Swindon after being admitted for severe abdominal pains. The exact cause of death had not been determined.
Denis O’Brien graduated from Webster Groves High School in 1959, according to Cathy Vespereny, chief communications officer for the Webster Groves School District. While a student, he participated in the drama
department, and played basketball and football. He earned a bachelor’s degree at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, and a law degree at Washington University in St. Louis.
He was widely known as the business manager of Harrison during his solo career and as co-founder, also with Harrison, of the film studio HandMade Films in 1978. Their initial project was “Life of Brian,” Monty Python’s controversial religious parody that they financed after the original backers, EMI Films, dropped out at the last minute.
Denis O’Brien was the son of Ruth (Foster) O’Brien and Albert James O’Brien. Albert was vice chairman of the Ralston Purina board of directors, and also chaired the boards of Union Bank of Illinois, Union Illinois Company and the State Bank of Jerseyville, Illinois, the latter of which he gained control of in 1974. Denis became president and CEO of State Bank in 1997.
Ruth O’Brien was an office manager for an interior-decorator shop. She birthed her son on Sept. 12, 1941, in St. Louis.
Denis O’Brien reportedly lived in Paris from 1968 through 1970, where he worked for the Coudert Frères/Coudert Brothers law firm. He then moved to London to work at the Rothschild banking group.
According to a New York Times article, O’Brien met Harrison when the former Beatles musician was looking to extricate himself from Allen Klein’s management. He was introduced to Harrison by actor Peter Sellers, one of the financial clients for whom O’Brien successfully helped revive his career.
O’Brien sorted out the former Beatles’ mounting tax issues after becoming his manager in 1973, three years after the Beatles legally disbanded.
HandMade Films ceased operations in 1991, and was sold three years later to Paragon Entertainment, a Canadian corporation.
The partnership between Harrison and O’Brien ended in court: O’Brien was ordered by a California judge in 1996 to pay Harrison damages of $11 million for alleged mismanagement of the company’s finances. In August 2001, three months before Harrison’s death, a judge rejected the musician’s effort to stop O’Brien from declaring bankruptcy.
Kristen O’Brien said her father was retired over the past 20 years. He was married four times, most recently to artist Phyllida O’Brien, who died in 2019. His survivors include a brother, Douglas; and daughters, Kristen and Laura.