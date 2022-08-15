The Kirkwood School District has removed former State Rep. Tricia Derges, R-Nixa, as an inductee to its “Outstanding Alumni Hall of Fame.”
The announcement came in a July 18 letter obtained by the Times from Kirkwood School District Superintendent David Ulrich.
A jury in June of this year convicted Derges on 22 federal fraud charges involving her medical practice. Charges included wire fraud, illegal prescription distribution and false statements to investigators. She ran four clinics near Springfield, specializing in regenerative medicine.
The Republican resigned her office representing Christian County in southwest Missouri in July.
The Kirkwood School District honored Derges, class of 1975, as an “Outstanding Alumni” in 2019. Ulrich’s July 18 letter to Derges reads:
“It has come to our attention through media reports that you were recently convicted by a jury on 10 counts of wire fraud, 10 counts of distributing drugs over the internet without a valid prescription, and two counts of making false statements to a federal law enforcement agent.
“In light of this conviction, we have determined that you no longer serve as an appropriate role model for Kirkwood School District students and are revoking your place in the Outstanding Alumni Hall of Fame. Prior to students’ return for the coming school year, your name and any attribution recognizing you as an inductee will be removed.”