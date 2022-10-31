Voters in Des Peres, Fenton, Glendale, Kirkwood and Sunset Hills will choose their next state senator on Nov. 8. Tracy McCreery is an excellent choice. I’ve known Tracy for 22 years. We served together in the Missouri House of Representatives, and I can’t say enough good about her.
Over the years, her leadership has gone from a behind-the-scenes powerhouse to the forefront of public policy making. Her institutional knowledge is a tremendous asset in the bewildering legislative arena. The wool does not get pulled over her eyes.
Tracy’s breadth and depth of knowledge on issues that affect our everyday lives is profound. Whether she’s standing up against costly utility rate increases, environmental harm, injustice or surprise medical billing, she’s a tenacious, in-your-corner advocate. And she pulls it off with grace and civility.
Putting people over politics. That’s Tracy McCreery.
Jeanne Kirkton
Webster Groves