University City resident Julius Hunter wants St. Louisans to consider the unexpected togetherness brought by COVID-19 a blessing in disguise.
Hunter, a retired longtime television news reporter on KSD and KMOX, recently made his book, “Absurd Alphabedtime Stories,” available for free online. The whimsical story, vibrantly illustrated by artist Todd Bauman, features a menagerie of silly and spectacular creatures and activities — all the way from A to Z. The book is available for viewing here.
“We share the unwanted, but necessary, predicament of being cooped up indoors for longer periods than any of us could have imagined just a few months ago. Our creative skills — to say nothing of our patience — are now being put to the test daily,” said Hunter. “It occurred to me that I have a little book I wrote a long time ago that will be fun to dig out if you have it already, or print out or put on your computer screen. It's an outrageously silly text I wrote as an alphabet book for my two wonderful daughters when they were just learning to read.”
Formerly an elementary school teacher, Hunter hopes his book will help families engage, explore and learn about new vocabulary and creatures. “Absurd Alphabedtime Stories” features well-known animals like crocodiles and dolphins, as well as lesser-known fauna such as emus, jerboas and katydids.
“This book is not just for little kiddies. I intended ‘Absurd Alphabedtime Stories" to be read aloud and enjoyed by kids from birth to 100 years old,” said Hunter. “When I initially wrote the verses, I looked for animals that were well-known to kids... but I also searched for a few that were new to the zoo. Did you know what an ‘ichneumon’ was before today, smarty pants?”
Hunter’s book first debuted at Powell Hall at a children’s concert. Since then, he said it’s been used by speech pathologists, typing teachers and adult literacy tutors, in dance and music classes, for art projects and, of course, by parents.
And if the effectiveness of “Absurd Alphabedtime Stories” isn’t apparent enough, Hunter’s daughters are both Harvard graduates.
Hunter has also authored several other books, many about the history of St. Louis, including “Kingsbury Place: The First Two Hundred Years,” and “Westmoreland and Portland Places: The History and Architecture of America’s Premiere Private Streets.”