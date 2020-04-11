St. Louis, MO (63119)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain. Becoming windy overnight. Low 36F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.