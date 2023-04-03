We need to set the record straight about Webster Groves’ financial situation prior to 2021. When Steve Wylie became city manager in 2001, the city’s reserves were $5 million. When Mr. Wylie retired in 2020, the city’s reserves were close to $11 million. During those years the city ran surplus budgets — where revenue exceeds expenditures — for almost every year. This is how you build reserves.
Steve Wylie and Finance Director Joan Jadali had impeccable financial credentials and experience with municipal government finances. Steve’s careful and prudent management of the budget as he and Joan pored over every budget item ensured that the annual budget would not result in a deficit, and that the city was prepared with reserves in the event they were needed. We were financially prepared for the pandemic.
Webster Groves was known during the years of Mr. Wylie’s tenure for its fiscal stability and financial acumen. The city became a model for other municipalities. At Steve’s retirement Bud Bellomo spoke a truism and said: “He spends every dollar like it’s his own. He is a very efficient spender of taxpayer dollars.”
The public can access past city budgets on the city’s website and see the numbers that prove these points.
Gerry Welch
Webster Groves