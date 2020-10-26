A former Kirkwood High School teacher recently charged with raping a student more than two decades ago now faces additional charges for sexually abusing two more students in the 1990s.
Longtime Glendale resident Christopher J. Stephens, who was a drama teacher at Kirkwood High School from 1991 until he resigned in 1998, has been charged with abusing three female students throughout his tenure.
The abuse took place between 1992 and 1998 on school property and at his home in Glendale, according to Kirkwood police in the probable cause statement filed with the case.
Stephens, 54, was charged Friday, Oct. 16, with eight felonies related to the sexual abuse of the three students. The charges include two counts of statutory rape, three counts of statutory sodomy, two counts of sexual assault and one count of deviate sexual assault.
Stephen’s attorney, Bill Margulis, said his client “adamantly denies the allegations and looks forward to resolving this matter through a jury trial.”
Stephens was indicted in September on five of those eight counts involving one of the three students, but the indictment was dismissed and the charges were refiled last week. Those charges include the additional counts of abuse involving the two other students.
The grand jury indictment was dismissed after being filed in the wrong jurisdiction. St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell had appointed a St. Charles County prosecutor to the original case because he and Stephens were past colleagues at St. Louis Community College. Stephens’ lawyers challenged the appointment on a technicality. The original charges were then dropped and refiled to include the additional charges.
The new charges allege Stephens had sex with a 16-year-old student (identified as Victim 1) on the campus of Kirkwood High School in the summer of 1992.
The new charges also allege Stephens had sex with another 16-year-old student (identified as Victim 2) in a dressing room of the Kirkwood High School auditorium and at his home in Glendale from the spring of 1994 through the fall of 1994, according to court documents.
The other charges accuse Stephens of having sex — and deviate sexual intercourse — with a third student (identified as K.P.) in his office, the high school’s prop room and at his house from 1997 to 1998. The student was 14 years old.
Although the student is identified in court documents as K.P., she identified herself as Katie Pappageorge when she publicly came forward in July and shared her story about Stephens on social media. Pappageorge’s post on the Kirkwood High School Alumni Facebook page led to an outpouring of support from former students, and sparked several others to bring sexual abuse allegations against Stephens.
Pappageorge said Stephens began grooming her when she was a freshman, and the abuse continued until he suddenly resigned in January of 1998. He faced no disciplinary action, and went on to teach at St. Louis Community College from 1998 until retiring in 2019.
In recent years, he was also a youth hockey coach. Kirkwood Youth Hockey Association President Craig Herweck said Stephens was a coach for his son’s team from 2015 to 2018.
District Calls For Investigation
Following the publicity surrounding Pappageorge’s social media post in July, newly hired Kirkwood School District Superintendent David Ulrich called for an independent investigation into the allegations.
In August, the district hired Kansas City-based firm Encompass Resolution, LLC, to investigate the school culture and climate related to the reporting and handling of sexual abuse allegations in the past. Its findings are expected to be complete by the end of December, but Pappageorge and others alleging abuse have raised concerns about the firm’s objectivity and how much information will be released.