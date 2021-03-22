When I was 12 years old, I worked at our family grocery store. One of my jobs was to help deliver a month’s worth of groceries to one of our customers. Her life had been hard and she lived in a small dwelling in the woods adjacent to the St. Louis Museum of Transportation. Everyone in the area knew her as Emma. She liked her privacy.
Once, she asked me where I went to school and I told her Keysor Elementary. “Keep studying,” she said. “No one can ever take away your education.”
My father, who had been valedictorian of his high school class, believed the same and was determined that his six children would attend good schools — and that is why he and my mother chose to live in the Kirkwood School District.
Families are drawn to Kirkwood, Glendale and Des Peres because these communities deliver great public schools and excellent public service. However, the R-7 school districts and local governments must constantly strive to maintain excellence.
Today, I am writing to you about Prop R, the ballot initiative before Kirkwood School District voters on April 6. Kirkwood schools need additional classroom space for increased enrollment, security updates, maintenance of infrastructure, keeping pace with technology upgrades, expanding gymnasium improvements, better accessibility for children with special needs, and upgraded cafeteria and library spaces.
All this can be accomplished by allowing the Kirkwood School District to refinance existing bonds. There will be zero tax increase. By voting yes, you help to ensure a cornerstone of our community, help to maintain excellence in education for our children, and protect the value of your home and community.
Please join me in voting yes on April 6 for Prop R. It is right for kids and community. Thank you.
Arthur McDonnell
Former Mayor of Kirkwood