In the latest development surrounding allegations of past sexual abuse within the Kirkwood School District, a former Kirkwood teacher has been charged with multiple felony counts of statutory rape and statutory sodomy stemming from incidents that occurred more than two decades ago.
Christopher Stephens, 54, has been charged with two counts of statutory rape and three counts of statutory sodomy, according to court records. He was charged on Sept. 16, and later posted bond and was released on Tuesday, Sept. 29.
The charges stem from incidents that allegedly occurred in 1997, during the time Stephens was a teacher at Kirkwood High School. At least two former Kirkwood High School students have come forward in recent months saying Stephens groomed them and later abused them while they were students at KHS.
Allegations of sexual abuse by former teachers and coaches decades ago recently came to light when former students started sharing their stories on a Kirkwood High School Alumni Facebook page. The Kirkwood School District’s Human Resources Department also received complaints.
In response to the complaints, the Kirkwood School District in August hired an independent organization — Encompass Resolution, LLC — to investigate the school culture and climate related to the reporting and handling of sexual abuse allegations in the past. Its findings are expected to be complete by the end of December. But some sexual abuse victims have already raised concerns about the the firm's objectivity and how much information will be released in regards to its findings.
Last month, a former student filed a federal lawsuit against the district and one of its former teachers alleging the sexual abuse that the student experienced was a failure of the district’s responsibility “to provide an educational environment free from sexual abuse, harassment and discrimination.”
The former student said the sexual abuse and rape by the teacher occurred in 1984 and 1985, both on and off the Kirkwood High School campus, according to the lawsuit, which was filed on Sept. 9, 2020.
The lawsuit estimates that more than two dozen Kirkwood School District employees have been accused of sexually harassing or abusing students in the past 40 years, and further accuses the district of covering it up by failing to report allegations to police and allowing a staff member with a history of complaints to continue teaching.It added that in other instances, the district allowed teachers with complaints to quietly resign. Survivors have named Stephens as one of the former teachers students who was allowed to resign without any professional or legal repercussions.
In addition to Stephens, police and prosecutors are also investigating another teacher who worked at Kirkwood High School from the mid-1980s into the 2000s. The Times is not identifying that individual because no formal charges have been filed.
The Times will have more on this story in its next print issue, which publishes Friday, Oct. 9.