A 51-year-old St. Louis County man is in custody after threatening three St. Louis County judges involved in his 2013 divorce and child custody dispute, according to the St. Louis County Circuit Court.
Jeffrey D. Reuter, formerly a dentist in Kirkwood, was arrested Dec. 11 in Bonne Terre after a three-hour armed standoff with police attempting to serve him with a warrant. Reuter has been charged with three counts of interfering with a judicial officer, a felony. Federal weapons charges are pending.
Reuter had gone to the homes of three St. Louis County judges on Dec. 7 to hand-deliver an anti-government manifesto demanding they pay him $2.5 million, give him shared custody of his daughter, vacate previous judgments against him since 2012, purge all cases in which he has been involved from the state files, and write a letter of apology to his daughter.
“Failure to satisfy these demands will compel me to take pre-emptive, defensive measures against … further unlawful conduct on your part,” Reuter wrote. “You have until midnight, Dec. 31, 2019 to comply… Be advised … immunity is not available to you this go-around.”
Reuter delivered his manifestos shortly before an order of protection obtained by his ex-wife was set to expire. The order of protection prohibited him from being within 1,000 feet of her, from having any contact with their daughter, and from having a firearm. During his divorce and custody battle, Reuter voluntarily shut down his dental practice, allowed his house to go into foreclosure, stopped paying his taxes and failed to register his vehicle.
In 2017, he was found in contempt of court for failing to pay more than $20,000 in back child support and medical expenses, as well as stalking and threatening to kill his ex-wife. He has represented himself in previous court actions.
All the judges in the 21st Judicial Circuit have recused themselves from hearing Reuter’s criminal case, which has been assigned to a judge from another circuit by the Missouri Supreme Court. His pending domestic matters have also been reassigned to a judge from another circuit. Reuter’s cash-only bond was set at $150,000.