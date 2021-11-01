The former CEO of an embattled behavioral health organization in Webster Groves has been acquitted of several felony child endangerment and abuse charges, but found guilty of misdemeanor assault.
St. Louis County Circuit Judge Kristine Kerr recently dismissed an indictment that included 12 felony charges against Vincent D. Hillyer.
In 2019, Hillyer was charged with six felony counts of endangering the welfare of a child and six felony counts of abuse of a health care recipient that resulted in physical, sexual or emotional harm or injury to the victim, according to St. Louis County court records. That same year, he was also charged with felonies for additional counts of endangering the welfare of a child and abuse of a health care recipient, as well as a misdemeanor of assault. Hillyer, 60, of Eureka, pleaded not guilty to the charges.
In September 2021, Hillyer waived his right to a jury trial, leaving the judge to decide his remaining case. That case involved an interaction Hillyer had with a child on a sofa on April 17, 2019, at Great Circle’s facility in Webster Groves.
Kerr said the child gave varying descriptions of the events on April 17, including some that were quite different from what the court observed via the video. She added that the child’s claims of losing consciousness, being choked while on the ground, stood on and having bruising and swelling to his neck were not supported by evidence observed in court.
Kerr did find, however, that Hillyer did appear to choke the child by sliding his arm under the child’s chin in an attempt to cause pain if the child tried to move or flee. For that, Hillyer was sentenced to one year of probation without any special conditions.
A spokesperson for Great Circle declined to comment on the latest in Hillyer’s case. Since Hillyer was initially charged in 2019, several other Great Circle employees have also been charged with crimes that allegedly occurred at the residential facility at 330 N. Gore in Webster Groves.
Previous Problems, Residential Program Closes
Following an FBI raid in February, Great Circle’s residential treatment program in Webster Groves closed in April 2021. Other operations at the campus have continued, which include Great Circle Academy, an accredited K-12 school that provides specialized education and therapy services for hundreds of area students each school day. Other services include family and parent support, home visits, foster care case management, autism respite and more.
Shortly after the FBI raid, five employees were charged with felonies for physically abusing children who have autism.
In June, Great Circle was under scrutiny again when an audit of Medicaid claims for services the state paid to Great Circle identified roughly $1.9 million in “improper billing.” Great Circle later reached a settlement based on its appeal of the audit , paying roughly $9,200. The state then refunded Great Circle the $1.2 million the organization had already paid as required during the appeal process.