The tragedy of the Nentwig Family has been exacerbated by the actions of Prosecutor Wesley Bell (WKT, Oct. 15 issue).
Suffice it to say that Not Guilty by Reason of Insanity (NGRI) is a highly technical, statutorily regulated area of the law.
Clearly, Mr. Dobson suffers from a mental disease. He is also a heavy user of various illicit drugs. Neither fact can be ignored. In layman’s terms, the only issue is: did the mental disease keep him from knowing and understanding that stabbing his step-father would cause injury or death or that it was wrong?
Bell assigned this case to an assistant prosecutor who had no experience with NGRI cases. Nor did he provide her with any help. She missed the tight filing deadline but did timely seek advice from her supervisor, Robert Steele. He failed to respond. Thus, the victims did not have a full, fair and admissible examination of the defendant. This case is just the latest example of his disdain for victims.
Others: he repeatedly fails to notify victims of hearings and dispositions, as required by law; Bell fails to collect millions of dollars annually in child support from fathers capable of paying; Bell makes little effort to collect restitution from criminals costing victims thousands of dollars; drug court returned tens of thousands of dollars intended for drug treatment because Bell failed to appropriately use them.
Mr. Bell did all this while hiring social workers instead of prosecutors. Now he complains that he needs more prosecutors. Bell’s record shows that he views victims simply as impediments. Social service agencies are very good at what they do and Bell should let them do it.
Mr. Nentwig’s sister asked the most poignant question:
“…Since when do we not vigilantly prosecute a [drugged] murderer?” The answer is Jan. 1, 2019.
Robert P. McCulloch
St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney, Jan. 1, 1991-Dec. 31, 2018