A 102-year-old Kirkwood residence was once home to a very notable man. Kirkwood Historical Society member and Kirkwood business owner Ronald Krieger shares the following story about the man who lived at 424 W. Essex Ave.
The home isn’t necessarily notable for its age or architecture, but is significant for being the former residence of Kurt Von Schuschnigg.
Schuschnigg served as chancellor of Austria from 1934 to 1938, just before World War II. The chancellor position is equivalent to that of a prime minister or premier and he was deposed from office and imprisoned by Adolph Hitler, which makes him the highest profile world leader to have lived in Kirkwood.
The deposed leader spent seven years in Nazi concentration camps, where he was married by proxy to his second wife, who gave birth to their daughter in a camp in 1941. Schuschnigg escaped execution in April 1943 when his camp commandant ignored the order because the American army was fast advancing.
The Schuschniggs then spent the next two years in displacement camps in Italy awaiting clearance to emigrate to the United States. Through the intercession of an old friend who had emigrated before the war, Schuschnigg was invited to teach political science at the Jesuit-run St. Louis University.
He and his family arrived in 1948, and part of his residency here included the home at 424 W. Essex Ave. The Schuschniggs lived at the home from 1948 to 1967.
Schuschnigg was sworn in as an American citizen on his 59th birthday on Dec. 14, 1956. His wife, who died in 1959, also became a citizen. Having returned to Austria after retirement, Schuschnigg died in relative obscurity in 1977.
Now please allow me to go back in time and give you my remembrances of Schuschnigg and his family when they lived in Kirkwood. I was probably about 14 years old when I first encountered the former chancellor. I don’t really remember how I knew who he was, but he really stood out when I approached him to wait on him at my father’s store, O.K. Hatchery at 113 W. Argonne.
I remember him well, very primly dressed in a suit and tie, short in stature but boldly, military-like erect and with a mustache, of course. He seemed very shy despite his countenance. He spoke with a definite German accent, but with a nervous softness.
It was exciting for me, even not knowing a lot about history. I remember he bought a few dozen tulip bulbs from me (I’m sure an old European tradition). He came to the store every year to purchase tulip bulbs to plant in his front terrace garden at their home on West Essex.
I remember his very aristocratic looking wife; and as a teenager, who could forget his beautiful daughter, Maria. Years later, I was still curious about Maria, who married into a European noble family much like her mother’s family. To my sad surprise, I learned she passed away in 1989 at the age of 48.
Now you can see why the house at 424 W. Essex Ave. is historically important to Kirkwood, and I hope you’ll agree with me that Schuschnigg’s living in Kirkwood is quite a story.