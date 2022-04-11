Former St. Louis Cardinals player Todd Stottlemyre will open two branches of the chain restaurant Koibito Poké this summer.
The restaurants are planned for 13275 Manchester Road, Suite 103, in Des Peres and 9959 Manchester Road in Warson Woods. The restaurants are expected to open by July.
Koibito Poké was co-founded by Stottlemyre in 2018. The brand currently has four locations in Arizona. It it best known for its award-winning build-your-own poké bowls featuring raw seafood, toppings and nine unique sauces, along with a handful of signature bowls.
Both area locations will feature similar design elements of the flagship locations with indoor and outdoor seating and takeout, dine-in and delivery options.
For more information, visit www.koibitopoke.com.