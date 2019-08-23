It’s been four months since the abrupt departure of four longtime Kirkwood High School basketball coaches, but the issue came up again – this time when one of the coaches publicly addressed the school board.
“My name has been mentioned quite a bit here lately, and in the paper, but I haven’t said a word,” former Kirkwood High School assistant basketball coach Armeake Estes said at Monday’s board meeting. “It has to stop.”
Estes was one of four basketball coaches in the Kirkwood School District whose coaching contracts were not renewed for this year. He said he was not provided a reason for his termination.
“On April 19, I got a 45-second phone call (telling me my contract was not being renewed), followed by a text message ... and that’s it,” Estes said, inviting school board members to “sit down and have a conversation” with him about it.
“There was no due process, no one questioned me or asked me about anything ... the issue was not addressed properly,” Estes said.
Shawn Erickson, another one of the former assistant basketball coaches, said the same about his contract termination.
“I was notified on April 19 by the athletic director, via phone, that I was being terminated as head junior varsity coach and assistant boys basketball coach at Kirkwood High,” Erickson said when he spoke with the Times in June.
“I was never brought in for a face-to-face interview,” he added. “No reason was given for my termination other than referring to the ‘incident’ on April 16 regarding the social media post by a student at Kirkwood High School.”
Erickson said he believed the “incident” was related to a group text among the four former basketball coaches that was seen by a member of the team and was then posted on social media. The group chat among the coaches makes derogatory remarks about a member of the basketball team who had allegedly called the coaches “mofo’s” in social media posts.
School officials have said personnel matters prevent the district from commenting on the changes to the basketball coaching staff. The district announced in May that Mark Decker would be the new head coach for the Kirkwood High School boys basketball team for 2019-20, which is how many parents, students and basketball players learned of the terminations.
Decker replaced Bill Gunn, who had been the basketball team’s head coach for the past 13 years. Gunn’s coaching contract was not renewed. The coaching contract for assistant coach Corey Dowden was also not renewed. Gunn, Estes and Dowden remain employed with the Kirkwood School District even though they are no longer coaching. Erickson is a teacher in the Festus R-VI School District.
Parents, teachers, fellow coaches and students have addressed the school board showing their support for the coaches, and imploring board members to investigate further and reconsider the disciplinary action taken against the coaches.
But other parents have come forward, some tearfully, saying their sons were verbally harassed by the team’s coaches and the district still hasn’t done enough to prevent it from happening again.