In the early morning hours of Nov. 1, my wife had a sudden cardiac arrest. I woke up and called 9-1-1. The dispatcher, calm and persuasive, guided me through CPR and alerted Des Peres Public Safety. The “A” team of firefighters/EMTs arrived promptly and administered further CPR and shocks that brought back my wife. The team transported her to Missouri Baptist. After a week in the ICU, my wife was then transported to St. Luke’s where she had a defibrillator implanted.
We were able to celebrate Thanksgiving together as a family. We were able to go for a walk around Des Peres Park together.
These milestones would not have happened without the 9-1-1 dispatcher and the “A” team.
My oldest son is a firefighter. I never take for granted the work of first responders. On Nov. 1, the Des Peres first responders helped save my wife’s life. We are forever grateful.
Bill Balmer
Des Peres